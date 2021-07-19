ZTE Axon 30 Launch Date Confirmed

ZTE has confirmed the launch date for its long-rumored Axon 30 smartphone. The handset will become official in China on July 27 as a successor to the ZTE Axon 20 launched last year in September.

The company has also shared promotional renders that confirm the design of the device.

The image shows the ZTE Axon 30 in black, white, blue, and leatherback variants, each with a different design on the rear panel. We can also see two rings on the main camera. The upper ring holds the 64MP main camera, whereas the ring below has the rest of the lenses. This is expected to be a combination of an 8MP lens, a 5MP lens, and a 2MP lens.

The phone’s biggest highlight, however, is on the front. The Axon 30 will feature the second generation under-display camera with several improvements on board. Unlike last year, it is expected to be completely invisible with better image quality. This also gives the phone a full-screen display without any notches or punch holes.

The display is rumored to be a 6.92-inch OLED with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The main chipset will be the Snapdragon 870 SoC with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM options and 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage variants. The 4,100 mAh battery will have support for 44W fast charging.