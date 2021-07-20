Garena Free Fire Unveils Two Murals in Pakistan

Garena Free Fire has become the new big thing amongst the youth. Free Fire has always stepped out of the box and given us something different to ogle over.

This time, they have stunned the population of the two metropolitan cities, Karachi and Lahore by revealing two huge murals.

It took them seven days to prepare each mural. They’ve successfully revealed the largest mural ever in Pakistan, making it a top selfie destination for influencers all over the city.

Check out the ultra-cool murals in Karachi & Lahore!

The murals are located at the following addresses:

Lahore Address: Marvel Hotel, DHA Exit, Khayaban e Iqbal Road near Packages Mall, Lahore

Karachi Address: Xander’s DHA Bukhari, Karachi

Other than already engaging fans all over the city, Free Fire has also launched a mural selfie challenge.

All you have to do is a take a selfie next to the mural and you get a chance to win Redmi Note 10 Pro and 20 Free Fire Merchandise packages!





Since 2017, Garena Free Fire has become a game icon around the world. The ace gaming app has now surpassed 1 billion downloads, making it the top most Battle Royale game in Pakistan.

By providing the best gameplay and graphics along with offering features that allow users to customize their characters, Free Fire has held onto its title of the most downloaded game for the years 2019 and 2020.

The popular survival shooter game offers a variety of unique features, such as customized characters, fashionable bundles, super cool weapons and gun skins which make the visuals even better and fun to play with friends.

The app fits all devices, making it easy to download.

Download now and see what the hype is all about for yourself!