PM Imran Refutes Incorrect Reports About His Plans for Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan has denounced reports which claimed that the incumbent federal government intended to make Azad Jammu and Kashmir a new province of Pakistan.

While addressing a rally in Tarar Khal on the last day of the election campaign ahead of the 25 July AJK General Elections, the premier said that he never said anything about it.

He added that two resolutions of the UN Security Council have already granted the people of Kashmir the right to decide their own future. As per UN resolutions from 1948, it is up to the people of Kashmir to decide whether to join Pakistan or India through an UN-held plebiscite.

In case the people of Kashmir decided to join Pakistan as a result of the UN-mandated referendum, the incumbent federal government will hold another referendum to give the people of Kashmir the choice either to live with Pakistan or become an independent country, noted the PM.

PM Imran Khan went on to claim that he is confident that the people of Kashmir will choose to live with Pakistan after the second referendum.

He also lauded the resilience of the people of Kashmir, adding that their struggle for freedom dates back to the pre-partition era and started over a century ago when they stood up against the Dogra government, a dynasty of Hindu Rajputs who ruled Jammu and Kashmir from 1846 to 1947.