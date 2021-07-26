40% of Eligible Population in Major Cities Will be Vaccinated by End of August: Asad Umar

40% of the eligible population of each major city will be vaccinated against Coronavirus by the end of August, Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, has revealed.

Addressing a press conference, Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said that there are 100 million vaccine-eligible people in the country and the government aims to vaccinate 70 million of them against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

Over 25 million doses—20 million first doses and 5 million second doses– of different COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the country. More than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being administered every day in Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) across the country.

The Planning Minister also requested the public to follow SOPs, such as face mask-wearing and avoiding crowded spaces, and get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as possible from their nearest MVCs.

On the other hand, Pakistan reported 3,752 new cases of Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, the highest daily tally since 20 May when 3070 cases were confirmed.

As a result, the national COVID-19 positivity rate jumped up to 7.51% from 6.32% within a day after an increase of nearly 1,000 cases of COVID-19.