Honda Releases Final Teaser for The “New” City

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has been teasing the “all-new” City for several months and it seems like it is finally time for its launch. The latest video teaser said in bold letters that “THE WAIT IS OVER”, hinting that the launch is imminent.

The Pakistani car market will be getting the 6th generation Honda City — a sub-compact sedan that will take on the likes of Toyota Yaris and Changan Alsvin.

Like its competitors, the vehicle will be offered with two powertrain options — a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 89 hp and 114 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 118 hp and 145 Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox depending on the variant.

ALSO READ

Yamaha Pakistan Announces A Big Increase in Bike Prices

The City will reportedly be offered in Pakistan in the following five variants:

City 1.2 Manual

City 1.2 CVT

City 1.5 CVT

City Aspire 1.5 MT

City Aspire 1.5 CVT

While the complete list of the features and the price of the vehicle is yet to be revealed, it is believed that the City will cost between Rs. 2.5 million and Rs. 3 million. However, the prices will be confirmed at the time of the official launch.

ALSO READ

Is MG Introducing an Exclusive Owners Club?

Although there is a great deal of apprehension among enthusiasts regarding Pakistan getting a generation-old City instead of the latest 7th generation one that has been launched in various markets across the globe, many car buyers are looking forward to the new Honda City.

Regardless, there will be an almost a year-long wait for the deliveries of the brand new City, even for those who have already booked it, and this implies that Pakistanis may not get to see the new City on the road before the beginning of 2022.