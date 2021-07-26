Legendary Mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s Body Found at K2: Reports

The dead body of renowned mountaineer, Muhammad Ali Sadpara, has reportedly been found some 300 meters below the bottleneck.

The K2 Treks and Tours reported on its Facebook page that the “Madison Mountaineering/Mashabrum Expeditions Treks and Tours” team found the dead body of Muhammad Ali Sadpara on Monday afternoon.

The body of legendary Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara seems to have found just below bottleneck, according to the sources at Base Camp. #K22021 — Everest Today (@EverestToday) July 26, 2021

The mountaineer had gone missing along with his two fellow climbers during a winter K2 expedition in February this year.

Note that his son, Sajid Sadpara had announced to climb the K2 for a ground search for the bodies of his late father and the two other missing climbers in June.

Sajid Sadpara was accompanied by Canadian filmmaker, Elia Saikaly, an award-winning adventure filmmaker who has a huge viewership around the world.

According to Everest Today, Elia, Sajid, and their team had reached camp IV on K2 (8611 m) today, aiming to push for the summit tomorrow. It is unknown whether they will continue searching for other bodies or not.

According to reports, the body found could not necessarily be Ali Sadpara’s as it has a black and yellow suit. Both John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr were also wearing the same colors when they were last seen.

Meanwhile, journalist Angela Benavides said quoting Garett Madison that the Sherpas have found two bodies; while the other one could be of Snorri’s, they believe.

Now I can confirm, as reported directly by Garrett Madison from Camp 3 on #K2. His team's Sherpas found two bodies: one is of Ali, the second may be Snorri's, they believe. Despite time passed, this is devastatingly sad news. My heart goes to the families. — Angela Benavides (@Angelab8848) July 26, 2021

It is a developing story. Follow this space for more updates.