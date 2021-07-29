FBR Authorizes Skardu Airport to Perform Customs Duties

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued an SRO950 (I)/2021 on Wednesday, allowing Skardu Airport to deal with the loading and unloading of goods.

The airport authorities will now have the authority to handle imports and exports, and passengers’ baggage that move through the airport.

The notification detailed that the FBR had approved proper places in Skardu Airport, exercising the powers conferred by clauses (a) and (b) of Section 10 of the Customs Act, 1969.

A designated area of 2,138 kanals and 16 marlas as per the Master Plan of Skardu Airport provided by the Civil Aviation Authority has been allotted in the notification for the loading and unloading of only such goods or classes of goods as specified for the purposes of the Customs Act.