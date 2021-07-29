Pakistan Reports Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Cases Since May

Pakistan has reported more than 4,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country recorded 4,497 new cases out of the 59,707 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity ratio to 7.53%. With new cases, the nationwide tally stands at 1,020,324.

Moreover, 76 coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, the highest single-day record since June 9. This takes the overall death toll to 23,209.

At the same time, 1,612 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 937,354. The number of active cases currently stands at 59,761.

Sindh is the hardest-hit province by the recent wave of the pandemic as 2,672 out of 4,497cases were reported in the metropolis alone, with a positivity rate of up to 30 percent.

Punjab follows behind with 592 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 399, Balochistan 158, Islamabad 376, Gilgit-Baltistan 39 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 261 cases.

In view of increasing infections, Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, the Secretary-General of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has proposed a 14-day lockdown in Karachi.

“With the positivity rate touching 30 percent, the government has no choice but to enforce a two-week lockdown in the province,” he insisted.

Dr. Sajjad added that if people who have not taken a PCR test for COVID-19 are counted, the positivity ratio in the city has will jump past 40%.