Razak Dawood Clarifies After Reports Claim Samsung Will Not Make Phones in Pakistan

Advisor to the PM on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, has refuted a certain news item revolving on the media regarding Samsung’s imminent arrival in Pakistan’s local manufacturing space.

In a short statement via his Twitter account, Dawood categorically denied all rumors and reports which stated that “Pakistan failed to woo Korean mobile manufacturing giant, Samsung, to establish a manufacturing and assembly plant in the country.”

“Samsung has changed its earlier decision & now has agreed to come to Pakistan as a joint venture with their local partner Lucky Motor Corporation for producing Samsung mobile devices in Pakistan soon,” clarified the Advisor on Commerce.

a joint venture with their local partner Lucky Motor Corporation for producing Samsung mobile devices in Pakistan soon. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) July 29, 2021

In pursuance of the underlined clarification, the JV of Samsung and Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) will continue to seek relevant regulatory approvals to establish an official business structure.

The production facility for the Samsung Mobile Devices will be located at LMC’s existing plant facility that produces vehicles at the Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Special Economic Zone, Port Qasim, Karachi.