Sindh Imposes Complete Lockdown and Cancels Exams in Karachi

Sindh government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in Karachi as the COVID-19 situation in the provincial capital stands at its worst since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to details, the lockdown will come into effect tomorrow and will be remain enforced till 8 August. The decision to lift the lockdown will be taken during a review meeting before 8 August.

Earlier today, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, presided over the meeting of the provincial COVID-19 task force which decided to impose a lockdown after consultation with all stakeholders.

Here are the other important decisions that were taken during the meeting.

All government offices will be shut down from next week

All exams postponed until further notice

Unvaccinated provincial government employees will not receive their salaries after August 31

Law enforcement agencies will be authorized to check the vaccination cards of anyone

All businesses except essential businesses will remain closed

The export industry will operate as usual

Inter-city transport will remain suspended

Earlier this week, it was reported that public and private hospitals in the provincial capital had stopped admitting COVID-19 patients due to the unavailability of beds.

Delta variant of the Coronavirus, which first emerged from India, now accounts for 100% of COVID-19 cases in Karachi as more than 1,000 critically ill patients are currently being treated in ICUs of hospitals in the city.