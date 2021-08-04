FBR Notifies Applicability Date of Sales Tax For Online Marketplaces

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified September 1, 2021, as the effective date for applicability of the 2% sales tax of the gross value of supplies on the online market place.

The FBR on Wednesday issued S.R.O984(I)/2021 for the imposition of Withholding Tax on online market place under eleventh schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

ALSO READ

FBR Issues Clarification on Propaganda About New Tax On Medicines

From September 1, 2021, the online market places facilitating the supply of goods owned by third party suppliers are required to withhold sales tax at the rate of 2% of gross value of supplies made by persons other than active taxpayers.

According to the notification, S.R.0.90 (1)12021.— In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (7) of section 3 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, read with proviso to the entry in column (4) against S. No. 8 in the Eleventh Schedule to the said Act, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to direct that the provisions of S. No. 8 of the Eleventh Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990 shall be effective from September 1, 2021, it added.

Under the Finance Act 2021, the provisions of this entry shall be effective from the date as notified by the Board. Now, the FBR has notified the date for this purpose, and issued a notification for effective date of sales tax on supplies through online market place.

ALSO READ

UBL Subscribes to Rs. 2.5 Billion Worth Term Finance Certificate Issued by PMRCL

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has defined that the “online market place” would cover e-commerce platforms, portal sor similar means, which facilitate sale of goods, including third party sale.

According to the Finance Act 2021, the “online market place” includes an electronic interface such as a market place, e-commerce platform, portal or similar means, which facilitate sale of goods, including third party sale by controlling the terms and conditions of the sale; authorising the charge to the customers in respect of the payment for the supply; or ordering or delivering the goods.

The 2% sales tax of gross value of supplies would be applicable on the online market place (persons other than active taxpayers), provided that the provisions of this entry shall be effective from the date as notified by the board, the Finance Act 2021 added.