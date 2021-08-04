Punjab Safe Cities Authority Shares Helpline Stats for July 2021

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has released statistics of calls received on the police helpline 1-5 during the month of July.

According to details, 2,364,686 calls were received on the 1-5 helpline last month. Sadly, 1,507,367 turned out to be prank calls, which consumed a considerable amount of time.

Punjab Police took decisive action on 1,080,566 emergency calls last month. It also apprehended a number of criminals and recovered illegal weapons from them. It also recovered 206 stolen bikes, 4 cars, 5 rickshaws, and other valuables worth millions of rupees, all of which were returned to their owners.

The provincial Lost and Found Centre also set another record last month by recovering 11 missing people.

Additionally, more than 79,000 calls were made to seek information and consultancy while over 9,000 calls were related to either traffic management queries or traffic police help.

A PSCA spokesperson has requested the citizens to use the 1-5 helpline in emergencies or to report illegal activities, adding that the authority is determined to extend its services and cooperation to the law enforcement agencies and all others in need whenever required.