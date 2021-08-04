UAE Lifts Ban on Transit Flights From Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ended the ban on transit passenger traffic from Pakistan, India, Nigeria, and other countries from 5 August, according to the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday.

NCEMA said that passengers traveling from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through the UAE’s airports after presenting a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their departures from Thursday.

It added that final destination approvals will also have to be provided and that UAE departure airports would arrange separate lounges for transiting passengers.

NCEMA added that a ban on entering the country would also be enforced for people with valid residencies and those who are certified as ‘fully vaccinated’ by the Emirati authorities.

They will be required to apply for online entry permits prior to traveling and will have to present negative PCR test results taken 48 hours prior to their departures.

People working in the medical, educational, and government sectors of the Gulf states and those studying or undergoing medical treatment in the UAE will be exempt from the vaccination requirement in addition to certain humanitarian cases.