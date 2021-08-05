Hasan Ali Aims to Start the Test Championship With a Win Against West Indies

Pakistan’s right-arm fast bowler, Hasan Ali is hopeful that Pakistan will put on a good showing in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. Hasan said that Pakistan will try to carry the momentum from the T20I series and win the Test series as well.

Hasan said that the players are optimistic ahead of the Test series and want to start the World Test Championship on the right note. Hasan believes that Pakistan has a very strong Test side that comprises of experienced players.

The 27-year old has been in sublime form ever since his comeback to the national side earlier this year. He is currently the fourth highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021 with 26 wickets at an average of 13.88 in 4 Tests. Hasan said that he is hopeful of performing at the same level in the Test series against West Indies and take the form into the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Star pacer also praised Pakistan’s fast bowling combination of the T20I side. He said that Pakistan possesses a lot of talent in the fast bowling department and they will be a handful in the T20 World Cup. He also lauded the performances of Shaheen Afridi over the past year.

Hasan said that Pakistan’s T20I side has a strong foundation but there are still some issues with the batting unit that need to be fixed. He concluded that Pakistan cannot rely on individual performances and need to perform as a team in the mega event.