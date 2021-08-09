Special Unit to Provide Security to Chinese Officials Working on CPEC

The Special Security Unit (SSU) that remained dormant for over two years has been tasked to provide security to the Chinese and other foreigners working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Launched in 2019, the force will have a special uniform, different from the regular police, and will be utilized for security purposes only.

KP Inspector General of Police (IGP), Moazzam Jah Ansari, had last month issued the directives in this regard following an attack on a bus carrying over 30 officials, including Chinese, working on the Dasu hydropower project.

“The SSU has been made active recently after designing a special logo for the force. The force will get a special uniform, making it different from the regular police,” said an official.

He added the Commandant Elite Force, Karim Khan, and AIG Coordinator, Arif Shahbaz, have been tasked to properly launch the SSU.

The 2,200-strong unit has 1,200 fully trained personnel while the rest will undergo training soon, the official noted, adding that the KP government will provide the vehicles in the second phase, which will be used to ensure security on the highways of the province.

Note that hundreds of Chinese engineers and other staff members are working on the CPEC projects in the Hazara division of KP. The security here is on high alert since the unfortunate Dasu bus blast on 14 July, which killed 13 people, including 9 Chinese officials.