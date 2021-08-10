Shaheen Afridi Reveals Why Pakistan Has a Strengthened Bowling Attack

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, is hopeful of a strong showing in the upcoming Test series between Pakistan and West Indies. Shaheen said that Pakistan has a well-settled Test line-up, and the inclusion of the experienced leg-spinner, Yasir Shah, will bolster the team even further.

Shaheen said that Pakistan’s bowling unit already had an excellent combination, but the inclusion of Yasir Shah and the recent comeback of the right-arm fast bowler, Hasan Ali, has strengthened the bowling unit even more.

The 21-year old was satisfied with the Pakistan team’s preparation for the Test series even though their training sessions and practice match has been affected by rain. He said that every player looks to be in good touch, and despite the rain, the batsmen and the bowlers had plenty of time to practice.

The fiery left-arm pacer said that he is confident of putting in a good performance on his first tour of the Caribbean and is looking forward to an exciting series between the two sides. Shaheen said that although the T20I series was heavily impacted by rain, the team put in an impressive performance to win the series.

Shaheen revealed that his main focus is his fitness as there is a lot of competitive cricket coming up. He added that right now, the whole team aims to win the Test series, but they also have an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The first Test match of the two-match series is set to be played between 12-16 August at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.