Sindh Govt Grants License to Fraudulent Company for Selling COVID-19 Vaccine

Sindh government has granted a license to a private pharmaceutical company to refill, repackage, and label the Russian COVID-19 vaccine-Sputnik-V- for local sale and re-export.

According to details, Kapai Pharma, a Karachi-based pharmaceutical company, had submitted the application for license of local sale and re-export of the Russian vaccine in Sindh’s Health Department on 15 July.

Surprisingly, the provincial health department issued the license along with NOC to Kapai Pharma on the same day, allowing the Karachi-based company to move ahead with its plans.

Reports claim that Sputnik-V will be refilled, repackaged, and labeled for local sale and re-export in collaboration with the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

On the other hand, health experts have raised a number of technical objections to the issuance of the license to Kapai Pharma, claiming that the decision was made in haste and the company was given a green signal without their consultation.

Similarly, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has said that DRAP is the apex healthcare regulator in the country which holds the exclusive power to approve, stating that the provincial government has transgressed in the domain of a federal government organization.

Questionable Decision

As per Kapai Pharma’s letterhead, the company is supposed to be headquartered in Suite#108, 1st Floor, The Plaza, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Block-09, Clifton, Karachi.

However, the address belongs to a different company and there is no sign of Kapai Pharma at the given address.

A member of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA), Dr. Kaiser Waheed, has revealed that PPMA has not registered any company with the name of Kapai Pharma.

Although DUHS has yet to confirm an agreement with any company for the local sale and re-export of Sputnik V, it must be noted here that it is the same institute that had announced to start the indigenous manufacturing of rabies vaccine eight years ago and despite receiving millions of rupees in grant since then has yet to deliver the vaccine.