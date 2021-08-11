GroupM Pakistan and Savyour Announce an Industry-First Partnership to Boost e-commerce Driven Sales in Pakistan  

In line with their strategy to build the eCommerce space in Pakistan and exploring new avenues and strategic partnerships to drive this agenda, GroupM – the Global Media Investment Management Group of WPP – has joined hands with Savyour, Pakistan’s first and currently only cashback app and affiliate marketing platform. Through this alliance, both players will be contributing towards the growth of e-commerce in the country, while offering the best value to online shoppers and partnering brands.

The e-commerce landscape of Pakistan has witnessed unprecedented growth since last year, which has led brands to focus more on establishing or further expanding their online presence. Launched in August 2020, Savyour is the country’s first-ever online shopping app to offer users cashback against every transaction made through their platform including those that are cash on delivery – regardless of its size and order value. The hook to driving conversions is that cashback is applied on top of brand and bank-sponsored deals, and the amount saved in the Savyour wallet can be encashed via a bank account or mobile wallet.

Under this partnership, GroupM will be leveraging its client base to build and drive growth for brands on Savyour, optimize the platform via driving traffic, revenue, and business, data analytics and create proprietary products with Savyour such as Live Commerce & Social Commerce Events.

Umair Gadit, CEO Savyour, commented:

“We are confident that this partnership is going to prove to be immensely beneficial not only for Savyour and GroupM, but also for the e-commerce industry in Pakistan as well as the local economy overall. In order to keep up with the rapidly changing online shopping universe, brands need to continue evolving and bringing something new to the table that would excite users and encourage them to shop from them. We are thrilled to be working with an industry leader like GroupM to help their clients discover a new way of acquiring customers and retaining their loyalty. At Savyour, we believe that partnership is the key to any form of success, and we look forward to achieving new milestones through this one”.

Naveed Asghar, CEO, GroupM, commented,

“As GroupM, we actively look for collaborations and breakthrough partnerships to drive our strategic initiative of building and scaling e-commerce verticals in Pakistan to help our clients’ businesses leap forward. Our partnership with Savyour – an industry-first cashback and affiliate marketing platform, offers innovative solutions to brands in a vertical that has proven tremendous success across the globe. This strategic partnership will enable us to provide brands with an excellent opportunity to drive incremental growth in e-commerce space while delivering much better return on their investments”

Amna Khatib, Chief Digital Officer, GroupM added