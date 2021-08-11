Muzaffarabad’s Zeeshan Ashraf Scores First Century of Kashmir Premier League

Wicket-keeper batsman, Zeeshan Ashraf, became the first centurion of Kashmir Premier League (KPL), as he helped Muzaffarabad Tigers beat Kotli Lions by five wickets in the group stage match. Ashraf’s magnificent knock of 107 from 62 balls helped Muzaffarabad chase a target of 196.

Kotli Lions, still winless after the first three games, won the toss and elected to bat first in the crucial encounter. With a magnificent half-century from their middle-order batsman, Asif Ali, Kotli Lions posted a mammoth total of 195/4 on the board.

Ashraf took on the opposition’s bowling attack from the start, and despite losing partners at the other end, he continued to keep his team in the hunt. Lower-order batsmen, Anwar Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr., supported Ashraf from the other end with their brilliant cameos as the Tigers managed to take the game away from the Lions.

Ashraf’s unbeaten century included 18 fours and a six as Muzaffarabad won their second match of KPL. Muzaffarabad Tigers sit at the second position on the table, having won four points in their three games so far.

The 29-year old was a regular for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5 but was subsequently released the following season. Lahore Qalandars picked him in PSL 2021 draft, but he did not play much due to his poor form. Ashraf will be hoping that his magnificent innings will help him get noticed in the PSL 2022 draft.