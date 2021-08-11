Inzamam Lashes Out at Teams Preferring IPL Over International Cricket

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has criticized the international teams for their preference of Indian Premier League (IPL) over international cricket. Inzamam said that it could be catastrophic for cricket if players keep playing in franchise league cricket instead of international cricket.

Inzamam, talking on his YouTube channel, also criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for allowing the situation to get out of control. Inzamam said that ICC needs to act immediately to rectify the situation, or international cricket will become obsolete.

The former middle-order batsman expressed his disappointment over New Zealand allowing their main players to play in the IPL and announcing a makeshift squad for the historic tour of Pakistan.

Inzamam said that Pakistan Cricket Team has been playing against makeshift international teams over the past few months as major international teams have allowed their players to take part in IPL instead of the national team.

He added that previously South Africa had done the same as they allowed their players to participate in the IPL, and Pakistan played against a weakened squad.

The 51-year old said that Pakistan Cricket has also been impacted by the situation as they have not been able to play against the best players in the world. He added that Pakistani players are not getting adequate practice as they have not faced the full-strength squads of top cricketing nations.

Inzamam was baffled at ICC’s inability to handle the situation and expressed his disappointment at the state of international cricket.