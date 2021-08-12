Lahore Police Seizes a Large Quantity of Dead Chicken Meat

The Lahore police on Thursday seized a large consignment of dead chicken meat that was to be used in shawarmas and burgers.

The police intercepted a loading truck at the Shera Kot check post in the wee hours of Thursday and recovered a large quantity of dead chicken meat and more than ten sacks of dead chickens.

They arrested the truck driver and his accomplice named Waqas, who confessed to selling the hazardous meat at restaurants and fast food outlets across the provincial capital.

This is not the first incident of its kind that has come to the fore in Lahore. The city police and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have conducted several operations against the mafia and apprehended suspects involved in the heinous crime.

In April this year, a video had gone viral on social media showing vendors ready to deliver dead chicken to different restaurants and eateries in Lahore and its suburbs.

Earlier in April this year, the Dolphin Force had stopped a truck filled with dead chickens and arrested its vendors. In a video that went viral on social media, one of the vendors stated that they were to deliver dead chickens to different restaurants and eateries in Lahore and its suburbs.

He revealed that the dead chicken meat is sold at Rs. 8 per kilogram, which is used by hotels and restaurants to prepare food different food items such as chicken tikka, shawarma, burgers, etc.