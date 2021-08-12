Pakistan’s Power Generation Hits Record High

Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division), Hammad Azhar, has said that Pakistan recorded the highest generation of electricity in the country’s history on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that the WAPDA generated and transmitted 24,467 megawatts on Wednesday. This is the highest since the country recorded production of 24,284 MW last month.

Pakistan’s power generation capacity has never crossed the 24,000 MW mark in the past. According to the minister, the highest load registered was 23,370 MW in 2020 and 20,811 MW in 2018.

Record highest power generated & transmitted yesterday at 24,467 MWs. For reference; in 2020, peak load registered was 23,370 MW for one day & in 2018 it was just 20,811 MW. Average power demand & supply during these summer months is approx 20% more vs last year. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) August 12, 2021

Hammad Azhar maintained that the average power demand and supply during these summer months remained approximately 20% higher as compared to the last year.

The incumbent government is under heavy criticism for prolonged load-shedding in few parts of the country.

While the government claims to have maximized the power generation, experts believe that the demand for electricity is much higher than what the government has projected.