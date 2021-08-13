JS Bank Joins NayaPay’s Growing List of Partner Banks

JS Bank and NayaPay have signed an agreement to collaborate on enhancing digital payments in Pakistan.

As a result, JS Bank and NayaPay’s mutual customers can link their JS Bank account or JCash wallet to their NayaPay wallet for convenient money transfers between accounts and for merchants to offload funds to their designated JS Bank account.

In addition, consumers and businesses can use their linked accounts to pay verified merchants on the NayaPay app. Customers may also load their NayaPay wallets by simply using the JSBL internet banking portal and mobile banking app or by visiting any JSBL branch for over-the-counter cash deposits.

Speaking about the partnership, Noman Azhar, Chief Digital Officer, JS Bank stated,

“This partnership will allow us to fulfill one of our key objectives which is delivery of value-added payment solutions in a simple, convenient and easy manner. We believe in providing an enabling environment to startups which can help to fill the gaps in the current ecosystem”.

Faraz Javed, Chief Information Officer, NayaPay said,

“At both NayaPay and JS Bank, customer convenience without compromising security is paramount- our strategic partnership will go a long way towards achieving this goal. We look forward to a strong relationship between JS Bank and NayaPay to bring immense value to our collective customers.”

As an Electronic Money Institution (EMI), NayaPay enables users to open E-money accounts in a few simple steps and make digital payments to each other and to businesses. With this collaboration, JS Bank has been added to NayaPay’s growing list of partner banks. The collaboration will open more avenues for digital payments for customers of both entities while providing ease and convenience.