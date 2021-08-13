SECP Digitalizes Filing of Biannual Returns Of Employees’ Contributory Funds

To facilitate companies with their statutory compliance, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has deployed an online reporting system for filing the biannual returns under Employees’ Contributory Funds (Investment in Listed Securities) Regulations, 2018.

ALSO READ

SBP Reserves Fall by $223 Million in One Week

The development of this reporting system is part of SECP’s efforts for promoting digitalization, ease of doing business, and creating a paperless environment.

The online filing mechanism will reduce the administrative burden of handling forms in SECP and help maintain a centralized database of the contributory funds.

ALSO READ

Assets Under Mutual Funds Grew 64.3%, Crossing Rs. 1 Trillion Mark in FY21

To avail of the online filing facility, companies/trust(s) are required to login into SECP’s e-Services with the available User ID and click on the ‘Process of Filing of Employee Contributory Fund Return’ at the process listing page. Those trusts which are not registered in e-Services are required to complete the User Registration process with valid CNIC in e-Services.

The companies/trust(s) can file their returns for the period ended June 30, 2021, by accessing the process from the following link: https://eservices.secp.gov.pk/eServices.