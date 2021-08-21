Graana.com Collaborates with UCP to Introduce Pakistan’s First BS in Real Estate Management  

Graana.com scores a first in academia yet again, as it partners with the University of Central Punjab (UCP) to launch Pakistan’s first Bachelors (BS) in Real Estate Management (REM) – a four-year formal education degree.

The degree, introduced after a thorough consultation and deliberation with Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral (R) Dr. Nassar Ikram, HI(M) will turn over a new leaf in the real estate sector, as it will provide substantial professional human capital.

This is the second collaboration of Graana.com with the renowned academician, having previously served as Pro-Rector, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), to launch Pakistan’s first Real Estate Certification – Level 1.

Furthermore, the programme will enable to find out the existing loophole in the real estate sector, which will be addressed through an academic approach.

Procedure to Apply

The courses offered in the programme include Introduction to Real Estate Business and Industry, Construction Engineering and Practices, prospects and challenges, project management, strategic property management law, asset management, evaluation, planning, etc. The admission fee for the course is Rs 25,000.

To register for the course, visit: BS Real Estate Management

About the Course

The graduates of the course will be trained to find extensive acceptance in the job market and open the doors to pursue their businesses bringing innovation in this sector.

An amalgamation of both theory and practical studies, the one-of-a-kind degree provides a learning experience by closely examining technological, management, and legal issues related to the real estate profession.