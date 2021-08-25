Punjab Government Demands Action Against Vehicles Using Unreliable CNG Cylinders

The Government of Punjab has taken notice of the risks associated with poor-quality Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders fitted in vehicles and has demanded stern action against such vehicles.

In a meeting held yesterday with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the helm and representatives of the Punjab Transport Company along with several other relevant officials in attendance, the order was issued to address the use of unreliable CNG cylinders, along with the crackdown operations against vehicles using Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the launch of a new transport system across several cities in Punjab, along with proper regulation of the Orange Line Metro Train’s fares in accordance with the distance traveled.

In the interest of ensuring safe and environmentally friendly transportation across the province, Buzdar also discussed the plan and timeline for the launch of electric buses in Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, and Bahawalpur. The launch of a digital management information system for the new bus service was also deliberated over in the meeting.

Buzdar also instructed members of the Punjab Transport Company to expand their operational jurisdiction to also include the remote areas of Punjab, so as to ensure the use of safe, comfortable, economical, and environment-friendly means of transportation in those areas as well.