Babar Azam Has Most Runs in International Cricket Since 2019

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is regarded as one of the finest batsmen in world cricket currently. His performances across all formats have been exceptional, and he has scored heavily regardless of the opposition and the conditions.

Babar’s magnificent form over the past few years has helped him climb up the ICC batsmen rankings in all formats. He is currently ranked as the number one batsman in ODIs, number two in T20Is, and number seven in Test cricket.

Since 2019, Babar has been the highest run-scorer in all formats of the game. He has scored more runs than the second-placed, Virat Kohli, and the third-placed, Joe Root, despite playing fewer matches than them during the period.

Babar has scored 4,162 runs at an average of 53.35 in 86 innings he has played in the last two years. He has scored the second most number of centuries, 11, and second most number of half-centuries, 28, during the time frame.

Indian captain, Virat Kohli, has scored the highest number of half-centuries, 29, and Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, has scored the most number of centuries, 12, since 2019.

Let’s have a look at the highest run-scorers since 2019:

Player Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Babar Azam 86 4,162 53.35 11 28 Virat Kohli 91 4,010 50.75 7 29 Joe Root 88 3,982 49.77 11 16 Rohit Sharma 79 3,702 49.36 12 17 Quinton De Kock 75 3,228 44.83 6 25

Overall, Babar is already the 13th highest run-scorer in Pakistan cricket’s history in all formats. He has scored 8,551 runs at an average of 49.71 in 200 innings he has played in international cricket. His average is the highest among the top fifty highest run-scorers in Pakistan’s history, and he has scored 20 international centuries, the ninth most by a Pakistani batsman.