Election Results Will be Announced in 15 Seconds Thanks to EVMs

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, has asserted that the new-age Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will help process election results in just 15 seconds and ensure a fair polling process that protects voters’ privacy.

He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony at an engineering university in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The federal minister highlighted the government’s efforts for introducing much-needed amendments to the country’s electoral process. Faraz explained that under the new regulations, coupled with the integration of EVMs, authorities will be able to offer voters a secure and hack-proof platform for casting their votes.

Faraz also invited members of the Opposition to “bring their experts and test the EVMs for their satisfaction”.

The introduction of EVMs as a solid filter for casting votes is one of the many initiatives undertaken by the government to run smooth and fair elections. It is worth mentioning that the said technology took almost 3 months to develop, and is reportedly ready for official use.