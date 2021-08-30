Pakistan-New Zealand Series to be Played in Front of 25% Capacity Crowd

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has granted permission for Pakistan’s limited-overs home series against New Zealand to be played in front of spectators. According to details, 25 percent of the capacity crowd will be allowed to enter the stadium to watch the historic series between the two nations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Finally Opens Up On His Appointment As PCB Chairman

Only spectators who have been fully vaccinated and have an immunization certificate for COVID-19 will be allowed to attend the matches.

The three-match ODI series will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where a total of approximately 4,500 spectators will be allowed to attend the matches. The five-match T20I series will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where a total of 5,500 spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium.

The New Zealand cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on 11 September. The tour will commence with the ODI series, with the first match scheduled to take place on 17 September. After the conclusion of the ODI series, both teams will travel to Lahore for the T20I series. The first T20I match will be played on 25 September.

ALSO READ Here’s How Babar Azam Compares to Fab Four Since 2019

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive, Wasim Khan, expressed his delight at the decision of NCOC and said that spectators are the essence of any sports event, and hopefully, they will get to enjoy a historic series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

PCB will announce the ticket prices and other details within the next few days.