Reporter Chand Nawab Is Selling His Viral Funny Video For Millions In Crypto

Reporter Chand Nawab, whose video once went viral across the sub-continent, has garnered attention on social media after announcing that he was going to sell his iconic “Karachi se log apnon mein Eid” video as a digital asset.

“I am Chand Nawab and I am a journalist by profession. In 2008, a video of mine came on YouTube. In this, I am referring to the crowd and chaos gathered at the railway station on the occasion of Eid. During this, I had to stop many times, because people were coming continuously. This continuous interruption had made this video viral and now this video is being auctioned”, said Nawab in his announcement.

The video is available for sale on the live-auction Foundation App as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), with minimum bids set at 20 ETH or PKR 11 million.