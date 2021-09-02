Pakistani Universities Make Huge Gains on Times Higher Education World Rankings

In an encouraging development, 21 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2022.
According to details, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Hazara University, Mansehra, and Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan.
Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE World University Rankings for 2022.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Ranking
|1.
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|501-600
|2.
|Hazara University Mansehra
|601-800
|3.
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|601-800
|4.
|Government College University Faisalabad
|601-800
|5.
|International Islamic University, Islamabad
|601-800
|6.
|University of Malakand
|601-800
|7.
|University of Peshawar
|601-800
|8.
|University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
|801-1000
|9.
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|801-1000
|10.
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|801-1000
|11.
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|801-1000
|12.
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|1001-1200
|13.
|University of Lahore
|1001-1200
|14.
|University of the Punjab
|1001-1200
|15.
|University of Sargodha
|1001-1200
|16.
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|1201+
|17.
|University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore
|1201+
|18.
|Government College University Lahore
|1201+
|19.
|University of Karachi
|1201+
|20.
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|1201+
|21.
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore
|1201+
Besides, 21 of Pakistan’s institutes have been assigned with a “reporter” status on the World University Rankings for 2022. What this means is that they submitted the required data for evaluation but did not meet THE’s eligibility criteria to receive a rank on the 2022 list.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Status
|1.
|Bahria University
|Reporter
|2.
|University of Balochistan
|Reporter
|3.
|Capital University of Science and Technology, Islamabad
|Reporter
|4.
|Dawood University of Engineering and Technology
|Reporter
|5.
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|Reporter
|6.
|University of Education, Lahore
|Reporter
|7.
|University of Faisalabad
|Reporter
|8.
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|Reporter
|9.
|Gomal University
|Reporter
|10.
|Government College Women University Faisalabad
|Reporter
|11.
|Government College Women University, Sialkot
|Reporter
|12.
|Ilma University
|Reporter
|13.
|Jinnah Sindh Medical University
|Reporter
|14.
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|Reporter
|15.
|King Edward Medical University
|Reporter
|16.
|University of Management and Technology
|Reporter
|17.
|MNS University of Agriculture, Multan
|Reporter
|18.
|NED University of Engineering and Technology
|Reporter
|19.
|Rawalpindi Medical University
|Reporter
|20.
|The Women University Multan
|Reporter
|21.
|Ziauddin University
|Reporter
THE World University Rankings for 2022 includes more than 1,600 universities from 99 countries, making it the largest and most diverse THE World University Rankings ever.
World University Rankings uses 13 performance indicators to measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.
Oxford University has topped the World University Rankings for the sixth year in a row. The US is the most represented country in the top 10 of the 2022 rankings with 8 institutions. With 183 universities, the US is also the most-represented country in 2022 rankings.
Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE World University Rankings 2022.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Country
|Ranking
|1.
|University of Oxford
|UK
|1
|2.
|California Institute of Technology
|US
|=2
|3.
|Harvard University
|US
|=2
|4.
|Stanford University
|US
|4
|5.
|University of Cambridge
|UK
|=5
|6.
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|US
|=5
|7.
|Princeton University
|US
|7
|8.
|University of California, Berkeley
|US
|8
|9.
|Yale University
|US
|9
|10.
|The University of Chicago
|US
|10