Pakistani Universities Make Huge Gains on Times Higher Education World Rankings

In an encouraging development, 21 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2022.

According to details, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Hazara University, Mansehra, and Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan.

Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE World University Rankings for 2022.

Sr. No. University Ranking 1. Quaid-i-Azam University 501-600 2. Hazara University Mansehra 601-800 3. Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 601-800 4. Government College University Faisalabad 601-800 5. International Islamic University, Islamabad 601-800 6. University of Malakand 601-800 7. University of Peshawar 601-800 8. University of Agriculture, Faisalabad 801-1000 9. COMSATS University Islamabad 801-1000 10. Lahore University of Management Sciences 801-1000 11. National University of Sciences and Technology 801-1000 12. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 1001-1200 13. University of Lahore 1001-1200 14. University of the Punjab 1001-1200 15. University of Sargodha 1001-1200 16. Bahauddin Zakariya University 1201+ 17. University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore 1201+ 18. Government College University Lahore 1201+ 19. University of Karachi 1201+ 20. PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 1201+ 21. University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore 1201+

Besides, 21 of Pakistan’s institutes have been assigned with a “reporter” status on the World University Rankings for 2022. What this means is that they submitted the required data for evaluation but did not meet THE’s eligibility criteria to receive a rank on the 2022 list.

Sr. No. University Status 1. Bahria University Reporter 2. University of Balochistan Reporter 3. Capital University of Science and Technology, Islamabad Reporter 4. Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Reporter 5. Dow University of Health Sciences Reporter 6. University of Education, Lahore Reporter 7. University of Faisalabad Reporter 8. Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Reporter 9. Gomal University Reporter 10. Government College Women University Faisalabad Reporter 11. Government College Women University, Sialkot Reporter 12. Ilma University Reporter 13. Jinnah Sindh Medical University Reporter 14. Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Reporter 15. King Edward Medical University Reporter 16. University of Management and Technology Reporter 17. MNS University of Agriculture, Multan Reporter 18. NED University of Engineering and Technology Reporter 19. Rawalpindi Medical University Reporter 20. The Women University Multan Reporter 21. Ziauddin University Reporter

THE World University Rankings for 2022 includes more than 1,600 universities from 99 countries, making it the largest and most diverse THE World University Rankings ever.

World University Rankings uses 13 performance indicators to measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Oxford University has topped the World University Rankings for the sixth year in a row. The US is the most represented country in the top 10 of the 2022 rankings with 8 institutions. With 183 universities, the US is also the most-represented country in 2022 rankings.

Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE World University Rankings 2022.

