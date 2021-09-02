Sukkur Has the Highest Number of Cases for Electricity Theft

Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) region has the largest number of electrical cable hooking or locally known as Kunda connections.
Senator Saifullah Abro, who chairs the Senate Standing Committee on Energy, was briefed about the 1,389,184 cases of power theft from the direct line, and meter manipulation in various areas.
Here are the identified cases of wire hooking in different areas:
|Region
|Kunda Cases
|Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco)
|593,913
|Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco)
|48,823
|Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco)
|277,793
|Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco)
|105,856
|Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco)
|803
Senator Abro expressed concern as to why the electric cable hooking culture is taking so long to be eradicated. He said that a comprehensive system must be established to combat this issue.
The committee decided to look into the issue of power theft in detail in its next district-level meeting.