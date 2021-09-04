Realme is Launching a Slim and Light Tablet Soon

Realme is working on expanding its ecosystem of devices. The Chinese brand recently entered the laptop market and now it is on its way to introduce its first tablet, the Realme Pad.

Realme Pad is only a week away from launch and its teaser campaign is coming in full force. The company has recently teased that it’s going to be a slim and light tablet, measuring only 6.9mm thick.

Realme has not mentioned its weight, but on a press note sent to the media, it said that it will have a light design “so that you can entertain on the go, be more accessible for e-learning, and work lighter.”

Realme has also said that the tablet will offer:

Full-scale audio-visual experience at a cinematic level, top-notch sound quality, an amazing screen, an astonishing e-reading experience and will be eye-friendly

But that sounds more like exaggerated marketing words rather than actual specifications, so we will have to wait for hands-on reviews to see if the tablet actually delivers.

Realme has not talked about battery specifications but did say that the tablet can last the whole day and will support fast charging. It is unclear how fast the charging will be.

Realme may not have revealed any official specifications, but we have leaks from the past pointing at Android 11 out of the box, Helio G80 chipset, 4 to 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage space. It may have a 10-inch screen, two 8MP cameras (one on each side), a 7,100 mAh battery, a microSD card slot, and Grey and Gold color options.

Realme has promised to reveal more on September 5, just a few days ahead of the official launch on September 9.