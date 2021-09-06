Sehat Card Holders Can Lodge Complaints on Citizen Portal

Sehat Card holders are now eligible to lodge complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal for early redressals.

According to a statement issued by the PM Delivery Unit, complaints related to the Sehat Insaf Card have been linked to the Pakistan Citizen Portal under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A special category called ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ has been added to the portal to allow card holders to register their complaints about designated hospitals refusing them treatment, lack of medical facilities, the conduct of medical staff, withheld receipts for medical expenditures, delayed treatments, and other negligence.

Citizens can also report things like delayed empanelment, contract issues, rate or payment issues, and misconduct of the designated government officers on the portal.

Accordingly, senior officials of the State Life Insurance Corporation have been allocated a special dashboard and the organization’s chairman will ensure the timely redressal of the complaints.