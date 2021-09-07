Here’s How Much Kyrgyzstan’s Manas Airport Earned Through Flights From Pakistan

Manas International Airport, the main international airport of Kyrgyzstan, has earned $540,000 through flights from Pakistan till now.

It was revealed by the Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC, Bakyt Sharsheev, during a meeting of the Committee for Transport, Communications, Architecture, and Construction of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to Sharsheev, more than 12,000 tourists from Pakistan, India, and other South Asian states have arrived in Kyrgyzstan for different purposes to date.

Separately, the Head of Kyrgyzstan’s Main Directorate of Border Control of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, Nurlanbek Zhalbiev, revealed that 532 Pakistanis entered and 1,596 left the country between 1 and 5 September 2021.

Since July 2021, a significant increase in the number of applications for obtaining Kyrgyztan’s tourist visas from Pakistani citizens has been observed. Most of the applications are received on the country’s Electronic Visa portal.

Between July and August 2021, 7,500 tourist visas were issued to Pakistani citizens through the Electronic Visa system, said Zhalbiev, adding that no offenses were registered against Pakistani tourists during the said period.