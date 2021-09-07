Islamabad’s Safe City Project to Become More Effective With 1200 New Cameras

The Ministry of Interior has approved the installation of 1200 additional cameras in Islamabad under the Safe City Project for better security, prevention of crime, and effective maintenance of law and order.

Advertisement

A source in the Central Police Office (CPO) revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed the concerned authorities to install cameras all across Islamabad and to provide 1200 cameras for the project.

ALSO READ NCOC Opens Up on Reports of Schools Closure Till 30 September

The cameras will cover one-third of the federal capital and it will gradually be extended to the entire city.

The source added that several steps have been taken to improve the overall competence of the force, including an increase in the salaries of the policemen, the hiring of 1500 personnel, and the expansion of the work scope of the Eagle Squads.

ALSO READ The Relation Between Social Media and Interactive Cities

Islamabad will also be given more smart cars for effective patrolling and to minimize the crime rate.

The Safe City Project was approved in 2009 and has been assisting the police in tracking and identifying culprits on the requests of the operation division and the investigation wing.