DRS Won’t Be Available in Pakistan’s Series Against New Zealand

The Decision Review System (DRS) will not be used in Pakistan’s limited-overs series against New Zealand due to the unavailability of International Cricket Council (ICC) approved operators. According to details, Pakistan does have the required technology for the DRS but does not have any approved operators to run the technology successfully.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided against using the DRS in the upcoming series but is hopeful that DRS will be used in England’s tour of Pakistan next month.

New Zealand’s historic tour of Pakistan is just a few days away with the Kiwis scheduled to land in the country on 11 September. The three-match ODI series is scheduled to commence on 17 September in Rawalpindi, while the five-match ODI series will be played in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PCB also released the list of match officials that will stand in the limited-overs tour. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, part of ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires, will be the two on-field umpires in the three-match ODI series, while the likes of Rashid Riaz, Asif Yaqoob, and Shozab Raza will be involved in the T20I series.