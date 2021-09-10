Advertisement

Ticket Sales for Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Series to Start from Tomorrow

Posted 1 hour ago by Saad Nasir

The preparations for New Zealand’s historic limited-overs tour of Pakistan are in full swing, with the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium getting ready to host the Kiwis for the three-match ODI series. According to details, the outfield and the pitches have been fully prepared for the ODI series, and seats are being installed in the stadium for the spectators.

The tickets for the three-match ODI series are expected to go on sale from tomorrow (Saturday), with only a 25 percent capacity crowd allowed in each match.

According to the decision made by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), only spectators who have been fully vaccinated and have an immunization certificate for COVID-19 will be allowed to attend the matches. Approximately 4,500 spectators will be allowed inside the stadium for each ODI match.

The three-match ODI series between the two nations is scheduled to commence from 17 September. The second ODI will be played on 19 September, and the third and final ODI will be played on 21 September.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, both teams will travel to Lahore to play a five-match T20I series. The T20I series is scheduled to begin on 25 September, with approximately 4,500 fans allowed inside the stadium for each match.
