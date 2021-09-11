Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Series Will Not Be Part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to change the status of next week’s ODI series to a bilateral series from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures due to the non-availability of the Decision Review System (DRS), a requirement in the event playing conditions.

As New Zealand will return to Pakistan in the 2022-23 season to play two Tests and three ODIs, the two boards have agreed that these 50-over matches will now count towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification.

The Decision Review System (DRS) will not be used in Pakistan’s limited-overs series against New Zealand due to the unavailability of International Cricket Council (ICC) approved operators. According to details, Pakistan does have the required technology for the DRS but does not have any approved operators to run the technology successfully.

The historic three-match ODI series is scheduled to commence from 17 September at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Five-match T20I series will follow the ODI series with all the matches scheduled to be played in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.