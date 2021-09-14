Shafqat Mahmood Announces Decision on Reopening Schools & Colleges

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, on Tuesday, announced that all educational institutions across the country will reopen from Thursday, 16 September.

Taking to Twitter, the education minister said:

“I am happy to report that all educational institutions will open from 16 September.”

Punjab Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, also endorsed his statement.

“All public and private schools of Punjab to open on Thursday 16th September 2021 with the staggered approach. Only 50% of students will be allowed in schools on any given day. Please follow COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government. Welcome back,” the minister said in a tweet.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

Schools across Punjab and in Islamabad were closed on 6 September for a week due to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

The educational institutions were earlier scheduled to reopen from 11 September, but the date was extended due to the pandemic situation in the country.

However, a slight decline in the number of COVID-19 cases has encouraged the federal government to reopen schools with a 50% attendance policy.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 2,580 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 5.44% marking the second consecutive day with less than 3,000 cases in about two months.