Google Pixel 6 Pro Specs Leaked From Phone Screenshots

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is expected to be the ultra-premium flagship phone by Google. The handset is expected to fire all cylinders with a high refresh rate display, a flagship-grade SoC, a periscope camera, Android 12, a sleek design, and more.

A new exclusive report from XDA Developers has shared more details on the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro. The leak comes from an anonymous source that has shared screenshots as well as other details directly from the Pixel 6 Pro.

First off, the phone will no longer have Active Edge, meaning you can’t squeeze the sides of the phone to activate Google Assistant anymore. You can, however, double-tap on the back of the phone to bring up the Assistant thanks to Android 12’s Quick Tap feature. Battery Share (reverse wireless charging) will be there as well.

The leaked screenshots also show how the Pixel 6 Pro will enable 120Hz refresh rates. The native resolution will be 1440p and the 120Hz refresh rate will work with it without any hiccups. However, it is unclear whether it will support an adaptive refresh rate to save battery life.

Google reportedly has ultra-wideband (UWB) support in the works which allows for short-range wireless communication for precise tracking of nearby objects. Google plans to use this for digital car key support which will let you unlock your car through your phone using NFC or UWB. The Pixel 6 Pro will come preinstalled with a digital car key app.

The Pixel 6 will be using a Samsung 5G modem that will enable mmWave 5G, at least in the US.

The launch date for Pixel 6 is still unconfirmed, but most reports are hinting at an October release. We expect to get official word by the end of this month.