Islamabad Domestic Workers Bill Approved for Underprivileged Class

The Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2021, has been approved on Tuesday with substantive amendments.

Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights conducted a meeting under the chairmanship of Senator Walid Iqbal in which the bill was approved.

The bill has been termed a “Pioneer law” for the underprivileged class of the society which will not just provide legal cover to regulate the employment of domestic workers in the federal capital but also protect their rights, improve their working conditions and terms of employment.

The bill contains clauses for the social protection and welfare of domestic workers including their working hours, minimum wages, leaves, safety, and medical care.

The minimum employment age has been amended from 16 to 18 years.

Besides, the committee has decided to provide a comprehensive yet easy mechanism for filing complaints under the proposed law.