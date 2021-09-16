Pharm.D & DPT Degree Holders Can Now Use Dr. With Their Names

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has permitted the degree holders of Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) and Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) to use the prefix ‘Dr.’ with their names.

The HEC has allowed Pharm.D and DPT degree holders to use the title ‘Dr.’ before their names on the recommendations of the respective National Curriculum Review Committees (NCRCs).

In an official statement, the HEC said that “where the use of prefix ‘Dr.’ by Pharm.D and DPT professionals is concerned, the nomenclatures of these degrees are sufficed to distinguish their professional disciplines.”

Therefore, the NCRCs have recommended letting Pharm.D and DPT degree holders use the prefix ‘Dr.’ with their names. In view of this, all relevant healthcare institutions are advised to comply with HEC directives accordingly.

It is pertinent to recall that last month, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore, after its 63rd syndicate meeting that was held on 13 August, had barred Pharm.D and DPT professionals from using the title ‘Dr.’ before their names.

The UHS Lahore informed all of its constituent and affiliated institutions that the prefix of “Dr.” could not be used by professionals other than those holding the qualifications of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS).