Xiaomi Pad 5 Launched with 120Hz Display and Snapdragon 860

Xiaomi is returning to the tablet market after 3 years with the Pad 5. It is a high-end tablet inspired by Apple’s iPad Pro with its own high-end specifications including a 120Hz display and a flagship-grade chipset.

Xiaomi Pad 5 features an 11-inch screen with WQHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This display has support for 1 billion colors, HDR10, and Dolby Vision for an immersive viewing experience. Just like the iPad Pro, you will also be able to pair it with a keyboard accessory and a stylus.

Its internals are graced by the Snapdragon 860 SoC, which is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm’s flagship chip from 2019. This is paired with 128GB/256GB storage and 6GB RAM, though there is no microSD card slot for expansion

The main camera on the back is a 13MP shooter and the selfie camera tucked in the top bezel is an 8MP lens. The main camera can record 4K videos but the selfie camera is limited to 1080p clips. The battery capacity is 8720 mAh with support for 33W fast charging, though Xiaomi has not mentioned how long it will last.

Xiaomi Pad 5 has a starting price of $413 but will go up to $472 for the 256GB variant.