NZ Will Hear Us At ICC, Ramiz Raja Tells New Zealand Cricket

Posted 13 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) newly elected chairman, Ramiz Raja has decided to approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) over New Zealand Cricket’s decision to abandon their tour of the country.

Ramiz said that New Zealand decided to end their tour abruptly and did not share the details with PCB until the last moment. Ramiz stated that New Zealand took the decision unilaterally, without sharing their concerns with the PCB.

The 59-year old took to Twitter to express his frustration on the incident.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to end their tour of Pakistan after receiving alleged security threats just 20 minutes before the toss for the first ODI. NZC CEO stated that the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of their players as it is of the utmost importance.

PCB, on the other hand, had assured NZC that there were no security threats and foolproof security arrangements have been made to accommodate the touring party. Despite the assurances, NZC decided that it is in their best interest to call off the three-match ODI and five-match T20I tour.
