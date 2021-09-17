Advertisement

Twitter Reacts to New Zealand’s Decision to Abandon Pakistan Series

Posted 1 hour ago by Rizvi Syed

In a huge setback to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) efforts for the revival of international cricket in the country, the New Zealand cricket team refused to field their team for the first ODI just minutes before it was scheduled to start.

“Earlier today, Cricket New Zealand (NZC) informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series,” PCB said in its official statement.

NZC Chief Executive, David White, said it was not possible to continue with the tour after advice they received from the government.

“I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount, and we believe this is the only responsible option.”

Reactions

The cricket fraternity and fans have been in shock over the last-minute abandonment of the cricket series from New Zealand over a ‘so-called’ security threat.

Taking to Twitter, even government officials let out their anger, disappointment, and displeasure over the development, blaming New Zealand for disrespecting Pakistan.

Former speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, was equally appalled over the development.

Former New Zealand cricketer, Grant Elliott’s reaction was no different.

Indian commentator, Harsha Bhogle, believed the development will also impact the upcoming tours of England and Australia to Pakistan.

Young West Indian cricketer, Sherfane Rutherford, who was also part of the PSL 6, said Pakistan is one of the safest countries he has traveled to.

Journalist Roha Nadeem called out the New Zealand cricket team for forgetting how Pakistan had traveled to their country despite the Christchurch massacre.

Zafarullah Khan echoed her sentiments.

