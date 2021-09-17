Twitter Reacts to New Zealand’s Decision to Abandon Pakistan Series

In a huge setback to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) efforts for the revival of international cricket in the country, the New Zealand cricket team refused to field their team for the first ODI just minutes before it was scheduled to start.

“Earlier today, Cricket New Zealand (NZC) informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series,” PCB said in its official statement.

NZC Chief Executive, David White, said it was not possible to continue with the tour after advice they received from the government.

“I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount, and we believe this is the only responsible option.”

Reactions

The cricket fraternity and fans have been in shock over the last-minute abandonment of the cricket series from New Zealand over a ‘so-called’ security threat.

Taking to Twitter, even government officials let out their anger, disappointment, and displeasure over the development, blaming New Zealand for disrespecting Pakistan.

The security situation in Pakistan is great and satisfactory. Extraordinary security has been provided to the New Zealand team. After complete assurance and satisfaction, Call for this last minute withdrawal and postponement of the series by NZ is beyond understanding.

#PAKvNZ — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) September 17, 2021

Former speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, was equally appalled over the development.

Sad scenes & news from Rawalpindi. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021

Former New Zealand cricketer, Grant Elliott’s reaction was no different.

Indian commentator, Harsha Bhogle, believed the development will also impact the upcoming tours of England and Australia to Pakistan.

Huge news this, about New Zealand pulling out of their tour of Pakistan and heading back home. Feel for cricket lovers in Pakistan but since this is because of a perceived security threat, it will impact other teams touring there too — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 17, 2021

Young West Indian cricketer, Sherfane Rutherford, who was also part of the PSL 6, said Pakistan is one of the safest countries he has traveled to.

Feelings for my pakistani friends not a good news for cricket lovers . I've travelled to many countries.

Pakistani is the safest country for cricket and cricket loving country.#PAKvNZ — Sherfane Rutherford (@SRutherford_50) September 17, 2021

Journalist Roha Nadeem called out the New Zealand cricket team for forgetting how Pakistan had traveled to their country despite the Christchurch massacre.

Have NZ forgotten how Bangladesh players were minutes away from Christchurch mosque at the time of shootings? Where was their intelligence then? The world moved on like nothing happened but somehow touring Pak is a trip to Mordor. #PakvNZ — Roha Nadeem (@RohaNadym) September 17, 2021

Zafarullah Khan echoed her sentiments.