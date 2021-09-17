Pakistan Players Respond to New Zealand’s Decision to Call Off the Tour

Pakistan national team players have voiced their opinions after the New Zealand cricket team decided to call off their tour citing security reasons. Pakistan players took to social media to share their disappointment on the decision and also share with the world that Pakistan is a safe country.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to end their tour abruptly, just a few minutes before the start of the first ODI, as they received a security alert from their government. Despite reassurances from Pakistan’s intelligence services that the threats were a hoax, New Zealand Cricket decided that it will be in their best interests to fly back home.

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam took to Twitter to express his frustration on the unfortunate event.

Babar tweeted, “Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!”

Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad! — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 17, 2021

More national team players stepped up and shared their points of view.

Wish I had words to describe my disappointment. We not only have the best security force in the world but many foreign teams have successfully & peacefully completed their cricket tours in Pakistan. Can feel for the cricket lovers in Pakistan & around the world. #PakistanZindabad — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 17, 2021

My country is safe. And my country is safe for cricket. This is a heartbreaking moment for us as a team and for all the fans. We will keep making our efforts iA💪🏻Pakistan Zindabad!🇵🇰🇵🇰 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) September 17, 2021

The security situation in Pakistan is great and satisfactory. Extraordinary security has been provided to the New Zealand team. After complete assurance and satisfaction, Call for this last minute withdrawal of the series by NZ is so sad. Sorry to our cricket fans 😞 #PAKvNZ — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) September 17, 2021

A wrong precedent has been set & it's not a good omen at all for 🏏 fraternity.

Our security & intelligence agencies r capable to curb & assess any kind of threat .

In past few years, they successfully managed safety & security of international 🏏 events.#PakistanZindabad — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) September 17, 2021

This is heartbreaking. Pakistanis love cricket so much, we have worked really hard to bring cricket back here. PSL & other teams visiting Pakistan is evidence of our hospitality & security arrangements. We will continue our efforts. #PakistanZindabad — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 17, 2021

Everyone including Pakistan supported NZ after the tragic incident of Christchurch. And now a historic tour is unilaterally canceled by them because of a so-called threat. This abrupt move is disappointing especially when our brilliant security forces ensured zero-threat. Sad! — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) September 17, 2021

Heartbroken to see the last-minute withdrawal of the #PAKvNZ series that we all waited for over the past 18 years and was so excited. Pakistan has made lots of efforts to get cricket back home and we'll keep doing that iA #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) September 17, 2021