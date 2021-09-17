Advertisement

Pakistan Players Respond to New Zealand’s Decision to Call Off the Tour

Posted 2 hours ago by Saad Nasir

Pakistan national team players have voiced their opinions after the New Zealand cricket team decided to call off their tour citing security reasons. Pakistan players took to social media to share their disappointment on the decision and also share with the world that Pakistan is a safe country.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to end their tour abruptly, just a few minutes before the start of the first ODI, as they received a security alert from their government. Despite reassurances from Pakistan’s intelligence services that the threats were a hoax, New Zealand Cricket decided that it will be in their best interests to fly back home.

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam took to Twitter to express his frustration on the unfortunate event.

Babar tweeted, “Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!”

More national team players stepped up and shared their points of view.

