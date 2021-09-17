PCB Resolves Issues With Mohammad Hafeez Ahead of T20 World Cup

According to reports, issues between Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez, and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been resolved. Earlier, Hafeez had intended to hold a press conference against the board but that has since been called off.

Hafeez hinted at ‘forgiving’ the PCB for their actions as he uploaded a post on his personal account on popular social media platform, Twitter.

The 40-year old was reportedly unhappy with the attitude of top officials in the PCB as he was asked to come back from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) midway through the tournament. Hafeez had already obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from PCB to participate in the entire tournament.

Hafeez was disappointed at the fact that the PCB officials had called him back earlier than expected whereas they had allowed all-rounder, Imad Wasim, to play in the tournament for an extended period of time.

This is not the first time that the two parties have clashed against each other. Earlier in the year, Hafeez was dropped from the T20I squad as he was unable to join the bio-secure bubble in time due to his participation in Abu Dhabi T10 league. According to Hafeez, he had already obtained NOC from PCB to participate in that tournament as well.

The middle-order batsman is part of Pakistan’s T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, England, and the T20 World Cup. The experienced campaigner is expected to join the squad in Lahore for Pakistan’s T20I series against the Kiwis, scheduled to commence from 25 September.