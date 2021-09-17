Shahid Afridi Shares a Heartfelt Message With Shaheen Afridi on Number 10 Jersey

Left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi will carry the legacy of legendary all-rounder, Shahid Afridi as he will now don Pakistan’s iconic number 10 jersey.

Advertisement

Shaheen said that he feels extremely proud to wear the number 10 jersey and carry on the legacy of Shahid Afridi as it represents honesty, integrity, and immense love for Pakistan. Shaheen said that this jersey is more than just a shirt number and it represents the whole of Pakistan.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi to Wear Shahid Afridi’s Iconic Number 10 Jersey

This is more than a shirt number. It represents honesty, integrity and immense love for Pakistan. I am humbled and honored that I will be now representing Pakistan in shirt # 10 of Lala @SAfridiOfficial . Nothing but Pakistan. #Legacy #TheEagle #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/m8OrKr4wiZ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 16, 2021

Former all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, responded with a heartfelt message to Shaheen and labeled him as a worthy successor to wear the shirt.

Shahid wrote, “I wore this shirt with great honor and pride, I’m delighted that the number 10 shirt will now be worn by Shaheen, who is a truly worthy successor! Shaheen, I wish you the very best, continue to rise and wear Pakistan colors with the greatest pride.”

I wore this shirt with great honour and pride, I'm delighted that the #10 shirt will now be worn by Shaheen.who is a truly worthy successor! Shaheen I wish you the very best, continue to rise and wear 🇵🇰 colours with the greatest pride. https://t.co/A6CdfcG467 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 16, 2021

ALSO READ Waqar Younis Names His Pick for Pakistan’s Head Coach Role

Shaheen will be seen in action wearing the number 10 jersey for the first time in the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled to commence on Friday (today) at 2:30 PM at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This is New Zealand’s first tour of the country in 18 years, having last toured Pakistan for a five-match ODI series in 2003. The historic tour will consist of a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series.