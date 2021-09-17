Advertisement

Shahid Afridi Shares a Heartfelt Message With Shaheen Afridi on Number 10 Jersey

Posted 5 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi will carry the legacy of legendary all-rounder, Shahid Afridi as he will now don Pakistan’s iconic number 10 jersey.

Advertisement

Shaheen said that he feels extremely proud to wear the number 10 jersey and carry on the legacy of Shahid Afridi as it represents honesty, integrity, and immense love for Pakistan. Shaheen said that this jersey is more than just a shirt number and it represents the whole of Pakistan.

ALSO READ

Former all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, responded with a heartfelt message to Shaheen and labeled him as a worthy successor to wear the shirt.

Shahid wrote, “I wore this shirt with great honor and pride, I’m delighted that the number 10 shirt will now be worn by Shaheen, who is a truly worthy successor! Shaheen, I wish you the very best, continue to rise and wear Pakistan colors with the greatest pride.”

ALSO READ

Shaheen will be seen in action wearing the number 10 jersey for the first time in the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled to commence on Friday (today) at 2:30 PM at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This is New Zealand’s first tour of the country in 18 years, having last toured Pakistan for a five-match ODI series in 2003. The historic tour will consist of a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series.
Advertisement

    • Advertisement
    See ProPakistani in...
    ProPakistani App
    close
    >