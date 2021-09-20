Wateen Telecom Partners with Punjab Group of Colleges to Provide Managed SD-WAN Connectivity Services

Wateen Telecom Limited, the leading ICT company with a national presence, has partnered with Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) to provide Managed SD-WAN Connectivity.

The partnership was signed in Lahore at Wateen Telecom’s head office by Hajra Afzal, Group Director IT, Punjab Group of Colleges, and Adil Rashid, CEO Wateen Telecom. Senior officials of both the companies were also present at the occasion.

As part of this extended collaboration, Wateen Telecom will provide PGC optical fiber-based Managed SD-WAN Connectivity Services to their Colleges and Universities, across the country. Through this collaboration, PGC campuses will be enabled with Wi-Fi 6 technology to create a faster, more reliable connectivity experience for their students and staff.

Hajra Afzal, Group Director IT, Punjab Group of Colleges, said, “We are pleased to be extending our longstanding relationship with Wateen Telecom as we move ahead with yet another milestone. We are excited about the implementation of Wateen’s SD-WAN connectivity services.”

“This will function as a stepping stone for greater progress and will create a positive impact in enhancing PGC’s capacity for years to come,” she added.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Adil Rashid, CEO Wateen Telecom, said, “With a vision to be the driving force behind Pakistan’s digital enablement for the future, we are actively innovating to provide personalized solutions particularly for the education sector.”

He further added, “This partnership is set to play a transformational role to significantly enhance PGC’s connectivity and infrastructure for Pakistan’s future leaders. Wateen, as the fastest-growing ICT company, is proud to partner with the largest education network in Pakistan.”

Wateen Telecom is actively working towards enabling businesses and enterprises with the latest technologies to help them focus on their core competencies. Wateen Telecom strives to bring hassle-free tech solutions to Pakistan’s business ecosystem.